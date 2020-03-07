Biden raises $22M in 5 days

Joe Biden’s campaign is reaping the benefits of his Super Tuesday victories and new status as frontrunner in the Democratic presidential race.

Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are preparing for a showdown for the presidential nomination. (Source: KNXV, CNN, POOL, MSNBC, BERNIE SANDERS FOR PRESIDENT, BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT)

The former vice president’s campaign said it’s raised more than $22 million in just five days.

The windfall nearly matches the amount he collected in the final three months of 2019.

Biden’s fundraising efforts have lagged other candidates in the last few quarters.

