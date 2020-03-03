Biden, Sanders battle for supremacy on Super Tuesday

Polls are now closed in all the Super Tuesday states. CBS News projects Joe Biden picked up wins in Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Minnesota and Oklahoma. CBS News projects Bernie Sanders will win Colorado, Utah and his home state of Vermont.

Polls have also closed in Maine, Texas and California. California, the night's biggest prize with 415 delegates, is leaning toward Sanders.

Texas, the second-biggest state to vote with 228 delegates, is a toss-up between Biden and Sanders. CBS News estimates Maine is also a toss-up between Biden and Sanders.

Biden's win in Massachusetts is a blow to Elizabeth Warren, who is from the state. With 68% of the vote in, Biden had 33.3% of the vote, Sanders had 26.8% of the vote, and Warren had 22.1% of the vote.

Mike Bloomberg and Tulsi Gabbard picked up their first delegate wins in the American Samoa caucuses. Bloomberg was awarded four delegates while Gabbard was awarded one.

More than 1,300 delegates are at stake tonight — over 30% of all the pledged delegates available — making it one of the most important days of the primary season. Only 155 delegates are awarded in the first four voting contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.