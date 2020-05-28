Better Business Bureau clears questions regarding EIP Cards

The Better Business Bureau has been receiving many questions on prepaid debit cards received in the mail by consumers who haven’t received a stimulus check yet.

Many thought the MetaBank prepaid cards received in the mail might be a scam. However, the BBB is assuring residents that it is a legitimate debit card.

MetaBank is the US Treasury’s financial agent, the card is their Economic Impact Payment to residents.

Nearly 4 million Americans are receiving the card instead of a stimulus check due to not having the necessary bank account information on file with the IRS.

“The cards are delivered in a plain envelope from ‘Money Network Cardholder Services’– and nothing on the envelope identifies it as an Economic Impact Payment from the government. It may appear to be junk mail, but please be careful not to throw it away,” says BBB President Jim Hegarty.

The card is a Visa card with a blue background and white stars from the American flat. It has been preloaded with the money that each resident is eligible for and will need to be registered following the directions included. Personal information will need to be verified to activate the card and inquire about the balance. Hegarty says the government will not call, text or email the information.

For more information on the card call 1-800-240-8100 or visit the EIP Card website.

