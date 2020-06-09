Best sexual assault policy practices found by KU researchers

A University of Kansas study identifies the most common barriers to forming comprehensive policies and identifying factors that make such efforts more likely to succeed says a release from the school.

While sexual assault is a widely acknowledged issue on college campuses, KU says there is still little consistent guidance on how institutions can form policies to help prevent such incidents and how to best respond when they do occur.

The school says that the study is part of a 3-year project to better understand sexual assault policies on campuses and to provide guidance. The study was funded by a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services, Office on Women’s Health.

The University says their KU-led research group found that barriers in creating good policies included limited capacity, lack of knowledge, limited student engagement and bureaucratic structure, while strong interpersonal relationships, positive campus culture and preexisting programming were the three top facilitators of policy.

“One of the most important findings was the consistency of the barriers across schools,” said Alesha Doan, professor of public affairs & administration as well as women, gender & sexuality studies and principal investigator of the grant. “Even though we partnered with a diverse group of higher education institutions, the factors that were barriers to a comprehensive policy were similar.”

The school says that the study was co-written by Natabhona Mabachi, assistant professor of family medicine, Juliana Carlson, associate professor of social welfare, and March Quiason, doctoral student in women, gender & sexuality studies.

According to the school, the authors partnered with 25 people involved in sexual assault policy at eight educational institutions in the Midwest. The participants include large, small and midsized schools, located in urban, rural and midsized cities and public, private and faith-based institutions. The research group says that surveys, interviews and focus groups shoed consistent findings despite variances in schools.

Researchers say that among barriers a lack of time and resources seemed to be the biggest difficulties faced. Researchers said that participants that were tasked with forming policies were given the task in addition to their full-time jobs and did not have duties removed to accommodate new work or being part of a policy task force.

Researchers also stated that a major barrier was lack of funding, limited resources and limited time to educate on the importance of sexual assault prevention.

“Sexual assault and gender-based violence are very complex issues. So it takes a lot of time to educate people. We have new students coming on campus every year who need to be educated on these matters,” Doan said. “It also takes financial resources.”

Researchers also said they found a persistent lack of knowledge and content expertise in sexual assault prevention.

“Universities often had people who were very dedicated to the cause serving on their task forces, but they were not necessarily knowledgeable about evidence-based prevention. That could result in limited resources being dedicated to prevention strategies that were based on questionable science and unproven methods,” Doan said.

Researchers said that a major setback is difficulty engaging students in policy and engagement efforts while it’s imperative for these very students to be part of such work since they are most affected by the policies.

Researchers also noted that findings were not all bad, they found three major facilitators of good, comprehensive policy. Strong interpersonal relationships among policy task forces and across reporting lines were found and institutions with people who worked well together across all departments showed the best prevention and response work.

“If anything, I think this pandemic is highlighting the importance of our interpersonal relationships,” Doan said. “Being able to work together, recognizing burnout when it happens and having the trust to tell people ‘this is what we need’ is vital to creating and implementing prevention strategies.”

Researchers found that a positive campus culture was the best facilitator of policies, while leaders who provided support to those developing policy backed up their words with actions and had a better response from students.

“If leadership does not prioritize and support sexual assault prevention, then there’s certainly no reason why students should care. A sense of community on campus was also critical,” Doan said. “Students were much more likely to engage in prevention efforts on campuses that had a strong shared sense of community.”

Researchers found that having a preexisting program was also a facilitator of good policy, such as in institutions that had been devoting time and effort to policy where they found policy successfully preventing assaults and not just responding to cases when they happened.

“One of the challenges with more effectively addressing campus sexual assault is that the majority of institutions tend to focus on the response to it. There has been much less focus on prevention, which has been a problem,” Doan said. “A big part of prevention is shifting campus culture to focus on changing social norms, and not just response, which takes time.”

The University says that they are part of the Culture of Respect Collective, a 2-year project bringing higher education institutions together to evaluate their campus policies. The goal of this project is to evaluate which policies are most effective and shift from a splitting of resources between prevention and response to a situation in which resources can be devoted to evidence-based prevention measures and end campus sexual assault.

The research will continue as the face of Title IX changes. Doan says the policies shift rights from victims to those accused and, are “chilling, to say the least.”

