Bars in Riley County allowed to fully reopen with limited hours

Following Tuesday’s update from Riley County Health officials, bars in Riley County are now able to reopen, with a few stipulations.

Some bars in Manhattan had found a way to reopen earlier in May, due to a loophole in guidelines, allowing businesses who serve food to reopen for dine-in service.

Several bars in Manhattan started finding ways to serve food, allowing them to reopen as a restaurant, prior to the phased reopening allowing bars to be announced.

Bars can now be open until midnight, in order to stay open later, they can only offer carry out and delivery past midnight.

Paul Danler, owner of Mojo’s Beach Bar in Aggieville, says the guidance throughout the shutdown has not been clear, making it rough to be closed while other businesses were able to remain open.

“This is kind of frustrating, because a lot of younger people, which is the majority of our clientele, doesn’t come out until eleven o’clock or so, especially on the weekends, so right when it’s going to be getting busy, we’re going to be having to close down.” Mojo’s Beach Bar, owner,

Paul Danler says.

Mojo’s Beach Bar has always provided hand sanitizer throughout the bar for patrons to use, as well as, sanitizing surfaces after customers leave. Staff at Mojo's plans to be open daily from 6:00pm to midnight, until new guidance is provided by Riley County officials.