Bars and pools to open soon in Topeka and Shawnee Co.

Bars and pools will open soon across Shawnee County, as the county prepares to enter Phase 3 of their reopening plan.

During the Board of County Commissioners meeting on Thursday, the three person commission heard from health officials what that means for local businesses and originations starting Monday June 8th.

- All business may open with restrictions

- Pools may reopen (Starting June 4th) at 50% capacity

- Gatherings of 45 or less

- Bars and night clubs may open at 50% capacity

- Activities and venues open

- Summer camps can reopen

Businesses must still maintain at least six feet of social distance between individuals or groups and staff are required to wear masks if they directly work with the public.

Shawnee County Parks and Rec say they will stick with their plan to open on June 22nd so they can hire employees to staff pools. Apartment complexes and larger private pools in hotels may open starting right away.

Large venues like the Stormont Vail Event Center may also open, but cannot exceed 2,000 people. Other large venues must also stay at 50% or less than 2,000 people.

The Event Center says they plan on opening their doors on July 6th. They also plan on implementing temperature checks for all staff and contractors. Those who attend events will not be checked, but they will be required to wear face masks. Their plans still have to be approved by their board.