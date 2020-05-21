Barriers built in Treasurer's Office, Courthouse

The Shawnee County Treasurer's Office has some new additions as it prepares to reopen to taxpayers.

The Treasurer's Office is installing glass barriers between employees and customers to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Shawnee County Treasurer Larry Mah says the barriers will be permanent fixtures in the annex on 17th off Wanamaker, and they are also being placed at the county court house.

"You know, we like to talk to our customers and be friendly, but at the same time we've got to be safe," Mah said. "One case in here and the whole building gets shut down and then everybody's out of business."

The barriers will cost more than $1,500 to install.

The annex is open by appointment, the county has not yet set a date for the courthouse to reopen.