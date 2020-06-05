Barred providers may be providing Medicaid services says Inspector General

The Kansas Medicaid Inspector General, Sarah Fertig, stated today in a release that a review of the Kansas Medicaid system’s list of active personal care attendants and how accurately the system excludes individuals barred from providing those services has been conducted across the state.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General says that personal care services are a high-risk area for fraud, waste, abuse and illegal acts within the Medicaid program says the release.

The report found a lack of direct supervision in homes, lack of uniform standards for personal care attendant qualifications and no requirement by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for states to enroll personal care attendants as providers.

Whether it is possible for the 581 Kansas individuals and businesses listed on the exclusion list to provide personal care services to a Kansas Medicaid beneficiary despite policies set in place to prevent this from happening.

The review found four individuals listed as active on the state’s AuthentiCare electronic verification system and has three recommendations for the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services to resolve these issues.

The report has been submitted to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Secretary of Health and Environment Lee Norman, KDADS Secretary Laura Howard and the Robert G. Bethell Joint Committee on Home and Community Based Services and KanCare oversight says the Inspector General.

The report can be found here.

