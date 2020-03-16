Banks move business outside amid COVID-19 concerns

In keeping with efforts to practice social distancing, some banks are closing their walk-in services and moving to drive-thru only operations.

UMB Banks and Capitol Federal are among Topeka area institutions making the shift.

"This measure is a proactive precaution to employ ‘social distancing’ practices in an effort to protect both customers and employees while staying available to serve customers during our normal business hours," Cap Fed spokesperson Tom Hagen said in a statement.

Hagen says the increase in drive-thru traffic may slow service, and asks customers to be patient.

UMB advises customers to do their business from home, which can be done online or through their mobile app.

The changes are expected to temporary, until the coronavirus outbreak eases.