Banana bread baking on the rise

A recent study shows that more Americans are making banana bread during shelter-in-place orders.

The study shows a connection between the times that stay at home orders were issued and the rise of “quarantine recipes.”

In April the most searched recipe in all 50 states was banana bread making it the most popular.

While Rhode Island came in first with 1,400 “Banana Bread Recipe” searches, Kansas came in 38 with 622 of the same searches.

In March, searches for banana bread recipes began to soar and only continued to increase in April.

Searches for banana bread jumped to 83% from March to April. There were 368,000 searches for the recipe in February, 1.5 million in March and 2.7 million in April.

Other than banana bread recipes Kansas seems to be most interested in recipes involving chicken, making it the second most searched recipe in the state during quarantine orders.

The full study and other states searches can be found here.

