Ban on public gatherings of 10 or more in place once again for Kansas

The ruling from the Kansas Supreme Court has made it official that Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order on public gatherings of 10 or more is back in place.

Gov. Kelly said when the Legislative Coordinating Council blocked her order adding churches and funerals, it knocked out the entire ban for the state. Attorney General Derek Schmidt disagreed with that assessment, and said the old order exempting churches would continue.

Regardless of the argument, Gov. Kelly’s order including churches is law once again.

The governor said the order follows the fact that 25 percent of the state's cluster cases have come from church gatherings.

She acknowledged that this is Holy Week and said the order was made after consulting with pastors and clergy from across the state.

“This was a difficult decision and couldn’t have come at a more disappointing time. Kansas is a community of faithful people, we draw strength through fellowship and prayer, we rely on pastor’s and our priests especially and all of our religious leaders through guidance and council especially at times of sorrow uncertainty and hardship,” she originally said when she issued the order.

The governor encouraged churches to look into virtual means of celebrating church services.