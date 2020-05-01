Ban on evictions and foreclosures in Kansas extended through May 31st

Governor Kelly's latest executive order says landlords cannot evict tenants and banks cannot foreclose on homes through the month of May.

Executive Order #20-28 extended the original order, #20-06, to temporarily prohibit evictions and foreclosures across the state in an effort to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

“We understand that this pandemic is creating unprecedented challenges for people across the state,” Kelly said in her original release. “Kansas families need our support, and my administration is committed to doing everything it can to make sure Kansans can stay in their homes and businesses. It’s a necessary step to further protect Kansans’ health and safety.”

The Executive Order temporarily prohibits all financial institutions operating in Kansas from initiating any mortgage foreclosure efforts or judicial proceedings, and any commercial or residential eviction efforts or judicial proceedings until May 31, 2020.