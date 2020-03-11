Baker's Dozen and Bob's Janitorial present $5,800 check to Big Brothers Big Sisters

Your sweet tooth meant big bucks to help area kids.

Baker's Dozen and Bob's Janitorial presented Big Brothers Big Sisters with a check for more than $5,800 Wednesday afternoon.

13's Chris Fisher joined the celebration at the donut shop's 17th and Wanamaker location. The money comes from the month-long "big box" campaign we told you about on 13 News This Morning.

Baker's Dozen donated $1 for each "Big Box" sold, and Bob's Janitorial matched all donations. In all, they sold more than 2,900 boxes, totalling over 37,000 doughnuts.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shawnee County will use that cash to find meaningful mentors for area children.