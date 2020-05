Good news for Topeka donut-lovers today as Baker’s Dozen on 17th and Wanamaker reopens.

The Baker’s Dozen location on 17th and Wanamaker reopens today, Wednesday, May 20, and joins its 6th Street location in continuing to serve Topekans handmade donuts.

The new hours for the location are 6 a.m. to noon, Wednesday – Sunday.

For more information on the store or to place orders call 1-785-246-6206 or visit their website.