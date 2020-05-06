BNSF lays off more than two dozen Topeka workers

BNSF Railway has cut its Topeka workforce by 28 employees.

BNSF said the workers are in the mechanical area. Spokesperson Andy Williams said the decision stemmed from "customers’ changing business conditions and projected lower demand for rail cars to ship commodities."

Williams said the affected employees were notified, and the company is assisting them with finding resources.

In addition, some of the workers will have the option to transfer to other positions with the company. Williams said those employees will receive assistance with relocating.