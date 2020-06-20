'BLM-MHK' group organized Juneteenth events after COVID-19 sidelined annual event

After more than 30 years of hosting annual celebrations, Manhattan’s Juneteenth committee cancelled the scheduled event, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Organizers of the Black Lives Movement Manhattan group decided to organize events to still celebrate the Juneteenth holiday.

Juneteenth is a celebration of the freeing of slaves in Texas, who learned of the Emancipation Proclamation, nearly two years after it was proclaimed.

Organizers combined the celebration of Juneteenth with a march in honor of the holiday, and as part of the Black Lives Matter movement, to bring more awareness to the Manhattan community.

“Don’t stand by and watch people be treated badly…speak up…if they don’t have the power to speak up for themselves then you use your voice to speak up for them.” BLM-MHK, co-organizer, Teresa Parks says.

More than 100 people gathered in Manhattan’s City Park Friday evening for a flashlight vigil in honor and celebration of Juneteenth.

The Flashlight vigil was organized by Black Lives Movement MHK, with the goal of helping the community understand the history of Juneteenth.

Organizers and guest speakers discussed the origin of Juneteenth, followed by playing inspirational music, asking the crowd to sing along.

Following the songs, the crowd was asked to hold up their flashlights pointed to the sky, for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

“Signifying when the slaves done in Texas were told about their freedom from the Emancipation Proclamation that was signed in 1893.” BLM-MHK, co-organizer, Teresa Parks says.

“The flashlight ceremony and we’re going to shine them up to the sky to…in honor and memory of the people that have either experienced brutality, or you know, racism.” BLM-MHK, co-organizer, Rebecca Gould says.

The Black Lives Movement MHK group plans to have more events in Manhattan, a link to information on those events can be found at BLM MHK Facebook page.