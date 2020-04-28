BCBSKS to donate $550,000 in COVID-19 relief

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas announced plans to support organizations across the state.

The organization say they are going to donate $550,000 in COVID-19 relief.

$250,000 dollars comes from a partnership with NetWork Kansas, which they will use to offer grants to colleges and small businesses making protective equipment for healthcare workers.

They are also donating $200,000 to local health departments and the Kansas Association of Local Departments.

Along with those funds, they are providing $44,000 to domestic violence organizations and $50,000 to ChildCare Aware.

Blue Cross Blue Shield previously donated $27,000 Project Topeka to assist in food distribution.