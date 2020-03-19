BBB warns of increase in coronavirus-inspired scams

Scams linked to the coronavirus outbreak are on the rise.

The Better Business Bureau says many of the scams involve skyrocketing prices on items in high demand, like masks, hand sanitizer, tissues, and toilet paper. They found a hand sanitizer for $60, and a dust mask for $10.

Kansas has its price gouging law in effect. It's defined as selling items for 25 percent more than they cost before March 11th, or above what others are selling it.

“Both consumers and businesses need to treat each other ethically and compassionately--especially now. Consumers and businesses need to consider that when the dust settles after this crisis we all will remember how we were treated. The way consumers and businesses treat each other today will certainly impact how they move forward after the crisis,” stated BBB President and CEO Jim Hegarty.

The BBB says other scams advertise fake cures or prevention measures. They remind you there is no cure or vaccine for COVID-19 right now.

Also, beware of someone hacking your Facebook or email to say you're eligible for a government grant if you send them your personal information and a processing fee. The scammer often promises the money is being sent to senior citizens, so they can buy medication and supplies.

“Don’t fall for it,” BBB says.

BBB created a special web page with resources for businesses and consumers. You can find it by clicking here.

