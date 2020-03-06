BBB warns of March madness scams

As another seasonal event comes around, so do people trying scam others out of their money.

March Madness is approaching fast, and would-be scammers have plenty of plans to get into your wallets. The Better Business Bureau is warning people about fake ticket sales.

This is similar to scams centered around the Super Bowl, where unsuspecting buyers can end up with fake tickets or no tickets at all.

If you are planning to buy March Madness tickets and want to avoid any pitfalls, just remember to always verify where you are getting your tickets.

Use professional vendors, read customer reviews, and as always, you can contact the Better Business Bureau with any questions or concerns you have.