BBB: Beware of "Puppy scams"

(WIBW) -- Plenty of people stuck at home have plenty of time to bring a new pet into their homes, but that has also created more opportunities for scammers to take advantage of.
The Better Business Bureau warns of animals advertised online that aren't ever shipped and may not even exist. With the current pandemic, scammers even have a built-in excuse to avoid in-person encounters and verification.
"Puppy scams" like these were shown to be very prolific during holidays in a 2017 study the Bureau conducted, but they have once again spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Scammers frequently take advantage of the news to find new avenues for targeting victims,” said Jim Hegarty, BBB president and CEO. “The uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, along with some quarantined families’ decision to adopt a pet sight unseen has created fertile ground for fraudsters.”
The Bureau suggests avoiding purchases before seeing the animal in person, and staying alert around cash apps like Zelle and MoneyGram.
You can also reach out to local shelters, who are in need of adopting families to prevent overcrowding and stress on the animals.
BBB Tips:
- Don’t buy a pet without seeing it in person. If that isn't possible, conduct an internet search of the picture of the pet you are considering. If the same picture appears on multiple websites, it’s likely a fraud. You also can search for text from ads or testimonials, to see if the seller copied it from another website.
- Be cautious sending money by Western Union, MoneyGram, or a cash app like Zelle or a gift card. These payment methods offer no recourse and no way to get your money back if you are the victim of a fraud. Fraudsters may claim to accept credit cards, but may steal your credit card information to use it in other scams or inform you that payment didn’t go through and request the payment via wire service or gift cards.
- Research prices for the breed you are interested in adopting. If a purebred dog is advertised for free or at a deeply discounted price, and then other payments are required for services like vaccination or shipping, it could be a fraudulent offer.
- Consider reaching out to a local animal shelter. Especially during this time of quarantine, many shelters are looking for fosters to help relieve the animal's stress and reduce overcrowding at their facilities. Humane Society of the United States refers consumers to local shelters.
- If you think you have been scammed, report it to BBB Scam Tracker and the Federal Trade Commission. You also can report it to petscams.com, which catalogs puppy scammers, tracks complaints and endeavors to get fraudulent pet sales websites taken down.