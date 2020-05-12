BBB: Beware of "Puppy scams"

Plenty of people stuck at home have plenty of time to bring a new pet into their homes, but that has also created more opportunities for scammers to take advantage of.

The Better Business Bureau warns of animals advertised online that aren't ever shipped and may not even exist. With the current pandemic, scammers even have a built-in excuse to avoid in-person encounters and verification.

"Puppy scams" like these were shown to be very prolific during holidays in a 2017 study the Bureau conducted, but they have once again spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Scammers frequently take advantage of the news to find new avenues for targeting victims,” said Jim Hegarty, BBB president and CEO. “The uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, along with some quarantined families’ decision to adopt a pet sight unseen has created fertile ground for fraudsters.”

The Bureau suggests avoiding purchases before seeing the animal in person, and staying alert around cash apps like Zelle and MoneyGram.

You can also reach out to local shelters, who are in need of adopting families to prevent overcrowding and stress on the animals.

BBB Tips:

