B&B sells popcorn and cotton candy to pay for employees' health insurance

Though theaters have been shut down, people have still had plenty of movies have been moved to streaming services for people to enjoy. However, it's not the same without that signature movie theater popcorn.

So, B&B theaters sold popcorn and cotton candy Friday, and will again Saturday. All transactions must be done online at bbtheaters.com, and the sales are being done outside the theater.

The money raised through the sales will go towards paying for B&B employees' health insurance.

"It's important, said General Manager Hal Smith. "If one of us gets the virus, we need the insurance. It's very important. B&B is a great company, they really take care of their people."

Popcorn is $8, cotton candy is $5, and you can get a party bag of popcorn for $20.