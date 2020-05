For those of you at home dying to go see a movie in theaters, you may have your chance.

B&B Theatres is offering group rentals over the weekend. From Friday to Sunday, they are offering private auditorium rentals for $200.

They will allow up to 15 people in the auditorium, which they say adds up to just over 13 dollars a person for a full group.

The theater also has new cleaning procedures in place and will limit the amount of people allowed in their lobby.