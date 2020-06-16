B&B Theaters re-opening June 19

With most movie theaters eyeing July openings, B&B Theaters is getting ahead of the competition by opening this week.

Tickets are on sale now for showings starting this Friday.

B&B Theaters say they have scheduled extra employees to frequently sanitize high touch areas and theaters after every showing. Employees and guests will not be allowed in the theater if they are experiencing any COVID-like symptoms, and showtimes have been spread out to limit people from gathering in the lobby.

The company is also not accepting cash for any interaction to limit contact.