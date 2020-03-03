Azubuike questionable against TCU after ankle injury

After injuring his ankle Saturday at Kansas State, KU head coach Bill Self said Tuesday he's still unsure if Udoka Azubuike will play against TCU.

"He definitely wants to," Self said. "I don't know that he will or not. I think it depends probably on how things go today, and how sore he is tomorrow."

The senior center turned his ankle after a dunk early in the second half against the Wildcats. He returned, but played limited minutes.

"He's trying," Self said. "He's getting treatment on it four to five times a day and doing everything he's supposed to do. It's one thing to want to play, it's another thing to want to play on senior night."

In the Jayhawks' last match-up against the Horned Frogs in Forth Worth on Feb. 8, Azubuike hauled in 15 rebounds and scored 20 points on 10-14 shooting in a 60-46 KU win.

The rematch in Lawrence Wednesday will be Senior Night for Azubuike. A win would also mean Kansas secures at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title.

"It's my last home game at the Fieldhouse. I want to play. I really want to play,” Azubuike said.

