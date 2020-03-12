Aviation Day celebrated at statehouse

Kansas' aviation industry was celebrated at the Capitol Thursday.

Kansas Aviation Day was highlighted by announcing two new members of the state's unmanned aerial systems integration pilot program.

The department of transportation says UPS Flight Forward and Vigilent and Lemasters Group Consulting Services joined the program, which focuses on promoting more unmanned flights.

"I'm always impressed by the consistent turnout and enthusiasm for aviation in Kansas," Gov. Kelly said. "And that's as it should be in the state that is home to the 'air capitol of the world.'"

There were more than a thousand people in attendance for Aviation Day.