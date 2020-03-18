Automakers will shut down auto plants, idling more than 150,000 workers

Concerns about the spreading coronavirus forced most of North America's auto plants to close, at least temporarily. Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Honda and Toyota said they would shut down all of their factories in the region, citing concerns for employees who work in close quarters building automobiles.

In addition, Hyundai closed its Alabama plant after a worker tested positive for the virus.

Detroit's three automakers said their closures would begin this week, while Honda and Toyota will start next week. Closings will run from a few days to almost two weeks, but most automakers said they'll have to evaluate the spread of the virus before reopening.

"We have been taking extraordinary precautions around the world to keep our plant environments safe, and recent developments in North America make it clear this is the right thing to do now," GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement.

Detroit's three automakers alone will idle about 150,000 workers. They likely will receive supplemental pay in addition to state unemployment benefits. The two checks combined will about equal what the workers normally make. GM said pay was still being negotiated with the United Auto Workers union.

Ford said it will work with union leaders in the coming weeks on plans to restart factories. The union has been pushing for factories to close because workers are fearful of coming into contact with the virus.

At GM's pickup truck assembly plant in Flint, Michigan, workers have been apprehensive ever since the virus surfaced in the U.S., said Tommy Wolikow, a union member who delivers parts to the assembly line.

Wolikow, 38, said he comes in close contact with other workers and was afraid of catching the virus and passing it to his two daughters, ages 2 and 7.

"That's the thing that I was scared the most about, being the one to bring it home to them," he said. He is happy that GM is closing and is hopeful that he'll get unemployment and supplemental pay.

Honda announced plans Wednesday morning to close for a week starting Monday, putting additional pressure on Detroit's automakers to follow suit. Toyota plants will close Monday and Tuesday, reopening Wednesday after what the company promised would be a thorough cleaning.

In addition, Hyundai suspended production at its Montgomery, Alabama, plant Wednesday after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus. The company said production would resume once its health and safety team determines that the plant has been sufficiently sanitized.

The decision by Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler reverses a deal worked out late Tuesday in which the three agreed to cancel some shifts so they could thoroughly cleanse equipment and buildings, but keep factories open. But workers, especially at some Fiat Chrysler factories, were still fearful and were pressuring the union to seek full closures.

Automakers have resisted closing factories largely because they book revenue when vehicles are shipped from factories to dealerships. So without production, revenue dries up.

Each company has other reasons to stay open as well. Ford, for instance, is building up F-150 pickup inventory because its plants will have to go out of service later this year to be retooled for an all-new model.