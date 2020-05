Officials are asking for the public's help locating one of Northeast Kansas' Most Wanted.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office says Christina D. Gomez-Retana is wanted for drug-related offenses.

Those include Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic, or certain stimulant, and Possession with the intent to use drug paraphernalia.

If you know where Gomez-Retana might be, you're asked to contact the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office at 251-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.