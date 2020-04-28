Authorities investigating Dwane Simmons shooting one year later

Authorities continue investigating Washburn football player Dwane Simmon's death one year later.

Francisco Mendez is charged with first degree murder in the case, along with four counts of attempted murder, and seven counts of aggravated robbery for a string of holdups before and after the shooting.

District Attorney Mike Kagay said his trial remains set for July 13, even with the recent court shutdown.

“We're dealing with some issues related to COVID-19 that has affected the schedule of some of our trials,” Kagay said. “Some of those have already been continued. Mr. Mendez' case is still set for July, that has not been moved, so that's the status: We're in a pre-trial setting, the state is ready to go to trial and we'll see what happens."

Mendez is the only person charged in the case, but the investigation continues.

"Thats one of those cases where we have several people of interest and we have a lot of good lead,” Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran said. “We have a lot of information, but it's just getting that next step to where we have enough probable cause to make an arrest."

Evidence at Mendez' preliminary hearing suggested at least three different firearms were used at the scene.