Jefferson Co. authorities elect to pull away from standoff

Authorities are choosing to pull away from a standoff with an armed man in Grantville, according to Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig.

Herrig says people called police around 8 p.m. Friday when they saw a man walking around town, firing what appeared to be a rifle.

Herrig says, when authorities arrived, the man went inside a house, and is refusing to come out.

Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene. However, Herrig said they could find no evidence the man did anything other than fire into the ground. Since the action would amount to no more than a minor misdemeanor, Herrig said, he does not want to put officers in danger.

Authorities were leaving the scene just before 10 p.m. Friday.

Grantville is located just east of Topeka in Jefferson County, off Hwy. 24.