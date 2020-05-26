Auburn-Washburn to offer free produce boxes through summer

Auburn-Washburn will be continuing distribution of free boxed produce.

The produce boxes will be available for pick up between 10:30 a.m. to noon, or until all boxes are taken.

Drive-thru distribution will be available along the access road of the Washburn Rural Middle School campus. Vehicles will form 2 lines along the road.

The boxes are made available through the Auburn-Washburn Child Nutrition program and the USDA. Distribution will continue each Wednesday from 10:30 to noon throughout the summer.

Auburn-Washburn Food Service staff are also providing grab and go meals on weekdays at the following locations for drive-thru pickup and will be available through June 30, supplies permitting:

Washburn Rural High School (5900 SW 61st St) 10:30 a.m. –

Noon

Auburn Elementary (810 N Commercial St, Auburn) 10:30 a.m. –

Noon

Pauline Central (6625 SW Westview Rd) 10:30 a.m. – Noon

There will be no distributions on Friday July 3 in observance of Independence Day and will be distributed on July 2.