Auburn-Washburn holds final food distribution
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Wednesday was the final produce distribution for Auburn-Washburn schools.
USD 437 Operations Director Rich Jones says they gave out 880 boxes each week and averaged about 220 cars per hour.
A USDA nutrition program helped the district supply families with fresh fruit and vegetables at no cost.
Jones said the response far surpassed his expectations, saying they gave away every last produce item each week.