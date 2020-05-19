Auburn-Washburn announces distribution of nearly 900 produce boxes to come

Auburn-Washburn has announced that Thursday, May 21, they will begin distributing almost 900 boxes of produce.

The produce boxes are being made available by a partnership between the Auburn-Washburn Child Nutrition program and the USDA.

Boxes of fruits and vegetables can be picked up between 10:30 a.m. and noon, or until all produce is taken. Distribution will be along the access road between Washburn Rural middle and high schools. To enter use the road off of SW 61st Street at the southeast corner of Washburn Rural Middle School.

USD 437 expects that nearly 900 boxes will be available for the community. It is possible that the boxed produce distribution could continue in the future.

There will be no distributions on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day, the meals dedicated for this day will be distributed on Friday, May 22, along with that day’s meal.