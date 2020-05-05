Auburn-Washburn Unified School District gives food security and sense of normalcy at drive through meal distribution site

The Auburn-Washburn Food Service staff has adapted to the closed schools in the district by bringing the comfort and food security found in the school cafeteria to the grab and go distribution sites.

The sites have been active since the schools closed in mid-March following spring break due to COVID-19.

“We have a staff that's ready and wanting to work and they're working harder than during school because it's quite the effort to put the food in a to go format,” Stan Vallis the Food Service Supervisor for the Auburn-Washburn Unified School District said Tuesday.

According to Vallis, on a normal day the staff serves about one thousand meals.

Each meal bag on Tuesday included both a breakfast and lunch meal, bringing their projection distribution numbers for the day close to 2,000.

Vallis admired the staff’s willingness to adapt and hustle to make sure members of the district’s needs were met.

“They work hard, they come out here everyday to do this and they enjoy it I think it's meaningful to them that they are able to supply food to our community,” he said. “There's obviously a need for people to come through everyday rain or shine and so we're doing a service to the community and those people and our people really appreciate it.”

Parents appreciate that the meal distribution allows their children a glimpse of familiar routine as online classes continue and interactions with familiar faces are limited.

“It means so much that people go through the effort to make these [meals] for us and help the kids because the kids' world has really been rocked with all the changes and everything,” Janet Hunt a mother of two daughters in the district said. “This gives us a little bit of normalcy to come to the school to get them .”

There’s also a sense of relief for those whose lives have been impacted by the pandemic.

“We're struggling right now because I'm not able to get to work,” described Emily Barrick, another parent in the school district. “It helps us out to be able to use our money for more bills and more groceries at home so not having to worry about breakfast and lunch is a lot of stress off our shoulders .”

Drive up service is available every weekday morning at Washburn Rural High, Auburn Elementary and Pauline Central.

The district expects to continue meal distribution at least through the end of the month.