Auburn-Washburn School District continues weekly produce giveaway

Nearly 400 families lined up for fresh produce from the Auburn-Washburn School District Wednesday.

This was the second week the school district hosted a distribution for fresh fruit and vegetables.

It's through a partnership between USD 437's Child Nutrition Program and the USDA to help farmers across the country while feeding families healthy foods.

The district used extra volunteer crews in order to help more people at a time while maintaining social distancing between the volunteers and people in the drive-up lane.

“I think this type of thing can really provide a benefit for those kind of people who maybe have fears about their own health or affecting others that they live with,” Executive Director of HR and Operations Brian White said. “I think this is a great opportunity for people to get fresh produce when maybe there's not other ways for them to do it as safely.”

The model was appreciated by Jessica Holden, a mom of students at Pauline Central.

"It helps out a lot especially during this time when it's hard to get out and go to the store," she said.

"I know me and my husband we work opposite shifts so it's really hard to get to the grocery store right now because we don't want to take all the kids with us into the store so we have to reverse it so with working opposite shifts it's hard to go to the store."

The roughly 880 produce packages were gone in an hour.

The district hopes to continue distributions each Wednesday through the summer.

