Atchison Hospital loaning equipment to Kansas hospitals

Hospitals in Kansas are going to receive some much needed supplies.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management reached an agreement with Atchison Hospital and Clinics, who recently purchased the former Horton Community Hospital. Since that hospital has not resumed operations, they have agreed to loan a large amount of medical supplies that other facilities are in need of around the state.

"We are extremely grateful to Atchison Hospital and Clinics for this generous loan of these much-needed medical resources," Angee Morgan, deputy director of KDEM, said. "This is a wonderful demonstration of public spirit by the Atchison Hospital and the Horton community as they reach out to help other Kansas communities get through this emergency."

The equipment being loaned include things like beds, IV pumps, and defibrillators, plus disposable supplies like gloves, tubing, and oxygen masks.

The equipment will have to be returned to Atchison within 45 days of the COVID-19 emergency being declared over.