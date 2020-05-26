Ascension Via Christi to allow visitors

Ascension Via Christi will start accepting visitors for patients.

On Thursday, May 28, Ascension Via Christi will allow one visitor per patient.

The hospital wants to assure the community that it has all necessary equipment and staffing to ensure great patient care.

Currently the hospital requires all surgical patients to be tested for COVID-19 due to the fact that patients unaware of the positive virus status have been more likely to experience life threatening complications.

All patients will be allowed one adult visitor during their stay, others that wish to visit someone in the hospital have been advised to do so via a virtual platform. The designated visitors will be allowed to visit from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All visitors will have to be screened to rule out potential illness before entering the hospital and must wear a surgical-type mask for the entirety of their visit. Masks will be provided to those who do not have one.

