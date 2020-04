A lot of companies and organizations are putting on displays of support in the fight against the coronavirus.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is shining a light for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle.

The hospital is lit in blue to show appreciation for all its health care workers and their community partners.

Hospital President Bob Kopple says the blue lights are an ongoing signal of suppoer, and remind the community that they are ready to care for them.