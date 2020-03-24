Ascension Via Christi and Wamego Health Center welcome to supply donations

Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan and the Wamego Health Center are asking for the communities help with donations of masks, gloves, gowns, and shoe covers, as well as continued monetary support.

During this coronavirus pandemic, a list of supplies that could be donated by community members as a way to continue to support both facilities was released.

Some of the items could be items in your home, like nitrile gloves, and sanitization wipes, which can also be used in the medical setting.

The facilities say they will take donations of homemade fabric masks, but they ask that you make them with three layers of cotton fabric only, and can have ear-loop elastics or fabric tie-backs.

Please do not add a layer of polypropylene to the mask, as it will disintegrate in the sterilization process the masks must go through before use.

For those who want to support Ascension Via Christi and Wamego Health Center, but do not have supplies to donate, monetary contributions are also welcome for both facilities.

“We can't do this alone, it’s going to take a community effort and we are so very thankful for you thinking of those in healthcare.” Mercy Community Health Foundation and Wamego Health Foundation, Development Director, Tina Rockhold says.

For more information on where to drop off supplies, contact Tina Rockhold at tina.rockhold@ascension.org.

To make monetary donations, please visit click the name of the facility you would like to donate to: Mercy Community Health Foundation in Manhattan or Wamego Community Health Foundation in Wamego.

