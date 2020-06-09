Arrest made in Monday morning robbery, shooting just west of downtown Topeka

A 42-year-old man is behind bars Tuesday after his arrest in connection with a Monday morning robbery and shooting just west of downtown Topeka that sent a woman to a local hospital.

Police identified the arrested man as James David Cobulius Jr., of Topeka.

The incident occurred around 6:10 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of S.W. Taylor, authorities said.

The injured woman, who is 34 years of age, was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Police went to the hospital and spoke with the woman, who told them a man she knew robbed her of an undisclosed amount of money and at least one item before shooting her in the hand.

During their investigation, police determined the shooting occurred in the 400 block of S.W. Taylor.

Authorities said Cobulius was arrested later and was booked into the Shawnee County Jail at 3 a.m. Tuesday in connection with aggravated robbery; aggravated battery; theft by threat; and criminal possession of a fiream.

Anyone with information regarding this incident may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

