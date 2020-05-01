Army names new leader of 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley

A new leader is coming to the Big Red One.

The army announced Friday that Brig. Gen. Douglas Sims II will be the next commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley.

Sims is currently Deputy Director for Regional Operations and Force Management with the joint staff.

His career includes multiple deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq, with awards including a distinguished service medal and bronze star.

The army has not yet set a date for the change of command.