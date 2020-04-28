Arkansas City man ordered to pay after Medicaid fraud

A man from Arkansas City has been found guilty of Medicaid fraud.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Tuesday that 21-year-old Tyresse Hardiman must pay back $2,500 to the Kansas Medicaid Program.

Hardiman pleaded guilty in October to making a false Medicaid claim.

Along with the fine, Hardiman was sentenced to a 24-month probation period with an underlying prison sentence of 12 months.

His sentencing in the Winfield District Court was held virtually because of the coronavirus.