Arkansas City man ordered to pay after Medicaid fraud

WINFIELD, Kan. (WIBW) -- A man from Arkansas City has been found guilty of Medicaid fraud.
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Tuesday that 21-year-old Tyresse Hardiman must pay back $2,500 to the Kansas Medicaid Program.
Hardiman pleaded guilty in October to making a false Medicaid claim.
Along with the fine, Hardiman was sentenced to a 24-month probation period with an underlying prison sentence of 12 months.
His sentencing in the Winfield District Court was held virtually because of the coronavirus.