Area schools approve changes for finishing courses

Area school districts are taking steps to ensure their school years count -- since they're finishing virtually.

The USD 437 Board today approved its application to the state, waiving the requirements on face-to-face instructional days.

Districts must submit those waivers by Tuesday -- since Governor Kelly ordered school buildings closed earlier this month -- and they're finishing lessons online.

In addition -- the Auburn-Washburn Board will allow the superintendent and principal to approve this year's graduating seniors, since the district's normal requirements are above the state's.

"Our students do a great job." Tom Bruno said. "Our teachers do a great job. We just didn't want the situation to have them worried about I don't have my 23 or 24 credits. I want to make sure we wanted to make sure that they knew they are going to graduate. We know that they are ready. We just have higher expectations for them."

Board members also adopted a memorandum of understanding with its teachers union. It clarifies they'll keep accruing leave time and the district can set reasonable expectations for working from home.

