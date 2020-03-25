Area non-profits busy helping people during coronavirus crisis

Area non-profits are busy helping those in need, but making adjustments.

Let's Help had to close its dining room, but will give out sack lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, you can get them next door, at Catholic Charities. It's one sack lunch per person.

"We still feel like we're meeting the needs," Let's Help Executive Director Jennifer Loeffler said. "We're able to get food into our clients possession. They're able to get their basic needs met by having food in their possession. So, we're trying the best we can and we want to make sure that our community is still being taken care of."

Let's Help also continues to provide rent, utility, prescription, and dental care assistance.

The United Way of Greater Topeka set up a list of volunteer opportunities on their website.