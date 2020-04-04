Architect One challenges community to be creative

A local architecture firm came up with a creative way to engage the community, while people stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus.

They're using social media and #AOCovidDesignChallenge.

When the Harader family came across the #AOCovidDesignChallenge on Facebook, they rose to the occasion creating a cardboard box fort in their basement.

The challenge was inspired by Architect One, a firm with locations in Topeka, Manhattan and Kansas City.

In a Facebook video post, Architect One said, “We design structures all day every day that help support the communities in which we live, work and play, but now we want to see what you can come up with.”

That video sparked creativity that quickly poured in, as people used items in their home to build a structure.

For the Harader boys, Jackson and Blake, it was a project they could be proud of.

Jackson Harader said, “I like building it the most. It’s a lot of fun.”

“It’s just great for them to be able to use their creativity and imaginations when they’re stuck at home and having a lot more screen time," said his father Matt Harader.

“I think it’s an opportunity to be community," Architect One President, Scott Gales said, "It’s a chance for people to sit around and talk and interact and have fun with it. There is no age limit. You just have to explore your creativity.”

He said they are also using the contest to give back, by buying the winner a gift card to a local restaurant.

“It’s one of those kind of deals where we know that we’re just part of something that people were able to make the most of," said Gales, "Something that we really weren’t all planning for, but in the end I think we’re going to get through it and its going to be challenging and hopefully we’ll all have a lot of positive things that came out of it.”

Architect One ended up getting 20 submissions and chose three winners. The Harader family was one of those winners and got a $25 gift card.