Appointments made to Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct

The Kansas Supreme Court has reappointed four members to the Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct.

The Court says the terms for the four who have been reappointed are supposed to end on June 30, the reappointments are:

• Sister Rosemary Kolich, Leavenworth, a member of the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth and nonlawyer member of the commission;

• Chief Judge Nicholas St. Peter, Winfield, who serves in the 19th Judicial District, which is Cowley County;

• Diane Sorensen, Wichita, a lawyer at Morris Laing Evans Brock & Kennedy, Wichita; and

• District Magistrate Judge Mary Thrower, Minneapolis, who serves in Ottawa County of the 28th Judicial District.

The Court says the commission, which is 14 members strong, helps the Supreme Court exercise its responsibility in judicial disciplinary matters and reviews complaints to determine whether a judge has violated the code of judicial conduct.

The commission includes six active or retired judges, four lawyers and four non lawyers that all have to be appointed by the Supreme Court for four year terms.

Commission members say they are grouped into two panels, and one meets each month. The commission chair is the chair on one panel and the commission vice chair chairs the last panel.

Panel A includes:

District Judge Brenda Cameron, Olathe, Panel Chair.

Diane Azorsky, Leawood, retired executive of not-for-profit organizations.

Terrence Campbell, Lawrence, lawyer at Barber Emerson.

James Cooper, Lawrence, retired U.S. Navy officer, Vice Chair.

Robert Fairchild, Lawrence, retired 7th Judicial District judge

Norman Kelly, Salina, lawyer and partner at Norton Wasserman Jones & Kelly.

Mary Thrower, Salina, 28th Judicial District Magistrate Judge.

Panel B includes:

Diane Sorenson, Wichita, lawyer, Panel Chair.

Bradley Ambrosier, Elkhart, 26th Judicial District Chief Judge.

Allen Glendenning, Great Bend, lawyer.

Larry Hendricks, Topeka, retired judge.

Rosemary Kolich, Leavenworth, nonlawyer.

Susan Lynn, Iola, nonlawyer.

Nicholas St. Peter, Winfield, chief judge.

For more information on the panels visit the Kansas Courts website.