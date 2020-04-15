Applications being accepted for Strategic Leadership Academy in Topeka

Applications are being accepted for the next Strategic Leadership Academy, a program aimed at strengthening minority leadership in Topeka.

The leadership program lasts 10 months and is scheduled to start on June 20.

Participants will meet once a month for four hours each session, with a special speaker discussing a leadership concept. Areas to be covered will include law enforcement, education, investment planning and the legislative process.

The academy is open to minorities who would like to improve their leadership skills.

“I think there is a huge potential for people of color to step up and take on positions of leadership responsibility,” says strategic leadership academy board member Sheni Meghani, “not just in their jobs and in their place of employment, but in the community at large.”

Meghani says graduates of the first two classes have begun serving in leadership capacities in Topeka.

“Many of the people have taken higher positions of responsibility in their own jobs,” she says. “People are serving on boards in the community.

“We are so hopeful that we’ll have a governor or congressperson from the class, or a mayor or chief of police, in the next 10 years.”

This will be third class for the academy. The first class had seven graduates and the second class had nine graduates.

Ron Ekis was in the first class and now serves on the board, knowing first-hand the benefits of the academy, which is a non-profit organization.

“I believe in the program,” Ekis says. “It’s a great program. It’s very cost-effective. If you put for the effort, you get a lot out of it.”

The cost is $100 per applicant. The deadline to apply is May 16.

For more information, visit the academy’s website at strategicleadershipacademy.org.

