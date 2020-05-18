Apple stores start to reopen: Bring your face mask and be ready for a temperature check

(CNN/Gray News) – Shopping at an Apple store will look much different as the company begins to reopen more locations.

Apple stores will now require face coverings and temperature checks at the door. (Source: Apple, CNN)

The chain selling all things Apple will now require face coverings and temperature checks at the door, a statement from the company said.

“In every store, we're focused on limiting occupancy and giving everybody lots of room, and renewing our focus on one‑on‑one, personalized service at the Genius Bar and throughout the store,” the statement said.

Nearly 100 Apple stores have already reopened around the world, according to the company.

Apple temporarily shuttered its stores worldwide in March.

Curbside drop-off and pick-up options at some locations will also be allowed.

Apple has more than 500 stores around the world.

“The response to COVID‑19 is still ongoing, and we recognize that the road back will have its twists and turns,” the statement said.

“Stay well, stay safe, and we hope to see you soon.”

Copyright 2020 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.