Apple releases COVID-19 app, opens pandemic website

COVID-19? There’s an app for that, too.

The new COVID-19 app and website provide the latest information and guidance from the CDC for users across the US. (Source: Apple)

Apple released a new coronavirus screening tool on Friday, along with a COVID-19 website.

“The new COVID-19 website, and COVID-19 app available on the App Store, were created in partnership with the CDC, the White House Coronavirus Task Force and FEMA to make it easy for people across the country to get trusted information and guidance at a time when the US is feeling the heavy burden of COVID-19,” Apple said in a press release.

In addition, customers across the United States can ask Siri, “How do I know if I have coronavirus?” to get to information and resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as other curated content and telehealth apps.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.