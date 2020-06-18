Apartment fire on Lydia Ave. ruled accidental

The Topeka Fire Department says it responded to a structure fire at 2928 SW Lydia Ave. shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17.

The Fire Department says upon arrival of the residence fire suppression crews found smoke coming from the first floor of the apartment complex.

TFD says a search of the residence found all occupants of the complex were able to self-evacuate before their arrival.

The fire was contained to the apartment the fire started in with only light smoke in the adjoining units according to crews.

According to the Fire Department the apartment where the fire started was under minor renovation and as such was empty at the time of the incident and no other tenants were displaced by the fire.

Upon further investigation the Topeka Fire Department Investigation Unit found the cause of fire as accidental which was most likely associated with combustible materials placed on the surface of the stove in the unit.

The Investigation Unit says damage was listed at $7,500 with $2,500 in content loss and there were working smoke detectors inside the unit.

TFD says agencies that assisted with the investigation include American Medical Response, Kansas Gas Service, Evergy and the office of the Kansas State Fire Marshal.

