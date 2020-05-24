Apartment fire in South Topeka deemed accidental

An apartment fire in South Topeka was deemed accidental by Topeka Fire investigators.

The fire started at 3759 SW Park South Ct. just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

When crews got to the scene they found smoke and flames coming from the three-story apartment building.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading.

investigators believe the cause was accidental, due to the malfunction of electrical circutry.

The structure loss totaled $350,000.00.

Working smoke detectors were not found in the building.