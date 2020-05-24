Apartment fire in South Topeka deemed accidental

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An apartment fire in South Topeka was deemed accidental by Topeka Fire investigators.
The fire started at 3759 SW Park South Ct. just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
When crews got to the scene they found smoke and flames coming from the three-story apartment building.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading.
investigators believe the cause was accidental, due to the malfunction of electrical circutry.
The structure loss totaled $350,000.00.
Working smoke detectors were not found in the building.